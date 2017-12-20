The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its national convention in Abuja on Saturday and officials were elected into different positions.

The winners were featured on the “unity list” alleged to be a creation of the party’s governors and the basis of the cry of foul play by Professor Adeniran, a contestant for the PDP national chairmanship position.





Here is the full list of winners of the Saturday’s elections and their positions:

1 . National Chairman – Prince Uche Secondus

2 . National Deputy Chairman South – Elder Yemi Akinwonmi

3 . National Deputy Chairman North – Sen. Gamawa Babawo Garba

4 . National Secretary – Sen. Ibrahim Tsauri

5 . Deputy National Secretary – Dr Agbo Emmanuel

6 . National Treasurer – Hon Aribisala Adewale

7 . Deputy National Treasurer – Alh Wada Masu

8 . Financial Secretary – Ibrahim Husseini Maibasira

9 . Dep . Fin . Sec. – Hon . Irona Alphonsus

10 . Nat . Org. Sec. – Col (Rtr) Austin Akobundu

11 . Dep . Nat . Org. Sec. – Barr. Hassan Yakubu

12 . Publicity Secretary – Kola Ologbondiyan

13 . Dep . Nat . Pub. Sec. – Hon. Diran Odeyemi

14 . Nat . Legal Adviser – Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem

15 . Dep . Nat . Legal Adviser – Barr. Ahmed Bello Liman

16 . Nat . Auditor – Malam Adamu Mustapha

17 . Dep . Nat . Auditor – Miss Divine Amina Arong

18 . Nat . Women Leader – Haj. Mariya Waziri

19 . Dep . Nat . Women Leader – Umoru Adizet Hadizat

20 . Nat . Youth Leader – Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye

21 . Dep . Nat . Youth Leader – Umar Babangida Maina