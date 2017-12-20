The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its national convention in Abuja on Saturday and officials were elected into different positions.
The winners were featured on the “unity list” alleged to be a creation of the party’s governors and the basis of the cry of foul play by Professor Adeniran, a contestant for the PDP national chairmanship position.
Here is the full list of winners of the Saturday’s elections and their positions:
1 . National Chairman – Prince Uche Secondus
2 . National Deputy Chairman South – Elder Yemi Akinwonmi
3 . National Deputy Chairman North – Sen. Gamawa Babawo Garba
4 . National Secretary – Sen. Ibrahim Tsauri
5 . Deputy National Secretary – Dr Agbo Emmanuel
6 . National Treasurer – Hon Aribisala Adewale
7 . Deputy National Treasurer – Alh Wada Masu
8 . Financial Secretary – Ibrahim Husseini Maibasira
9 . Dep . Fin . Sec. – Hon . Irona Alphonsus
10 . Nat . Org. Sec. – Col (Rtr) Austin Akobundu
11 . Dep . Nat . Org. Sec. – Barr. Hassan Yakubu
12 . Publicity Secretary – Kola Ologbondiyan
13 . Dep . Nat . Pub. Sec. – Hon. Diran Odeyemi
14 . Nat . Legal Adviser – Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem
15 . Dep . Nat . Legal Adviser – Barr. Ahmed Bello Liman
16 . Nat . Auditor – Malam Adamu Mustapha
17 . Dep . Nat . Auditor – Miss Divine Amina Arong
18 . Nat . Women Leader – Haj. Mariya Waziri
19 . Dep . Nat . Women Leader – Umoru Adizet Hadizat
20 . Nat . Youth Leader – Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye
21 . Dep . Nat . Youth Leader – Umar Babangida Maina
