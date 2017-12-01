A national chairmanship aspirant in Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Raymond Dokpesi, has debunked report making the rounds that he had dropped out of the race.





Baba Kachalla, Director-General of Dokpesi Campaign Organisation, made this known in a news conference on Friday in Abuja. Kachalla said the report was untrue and mischievous, adding that he will not step down from the race for any reason.





He alleged that some PDP members were determined to sabotage and inflict damages on the well-organised and victory-bound aspiration of Dokpesi. Kachalla said that Dokpesi was not afraid to be defeated on the convention floor if the elections are free, fair and adjudged credible.



