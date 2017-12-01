Former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida has warned that the National Chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not for sale. The party’s elective convention is billed for 9 December, 2017.



Babangida, who gave the warning in a press statement on Sunday, also decried the rate of money politics in the country. His warning comes in the wake of allegations that some aspirants were working towards bribing or inducing delegates.





According to Babaginda, the chairman should be one who has “stature, discipline, character and commendable conduct to breathe fresh air into our party and not persons whose political relevance is the product of naira and kobo bargain across the counter.”





