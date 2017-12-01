Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » Ex Gov Alao Akala ,Teslim Folarin,Others Set To Decamp To APC
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 14, 2017 / comment : 0

Alao Akala
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated its preparedness to bury activities of opposition parties in the current political dispensation. This was as it concluded arrangements to welcome former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala; former Senate leader, Senator Teslim Folarin and former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Ayodele Adigun, to its party this Saturday.

Others expected to join the party were Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, Honourable Segun Odebunmi, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, Honourable Ayoola Makanjuola, Alhaji Rasaq Gbadegesin, alongside their supporters, at a ceremony tagged “mother of all defections in the politics of Oyo State.” This was made known through a statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday by the state publicity secretary of the party, Olawale Sadare and made available to newsmen.

Sadare said some of the “political bigwigs” who had joined its fold since last year and a whole lot of others just coming in would be unveiled during a rally at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Saturday. He added that with the calibre of those expected to join the party, it could be concluded that the battle over who takes over from Governor Abiola Ajimobi, would be fought and won only within APC. Alao-Akala, Folarin officially join APC, party promises to bury opposition in Oyo.


Source:Tribune

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú