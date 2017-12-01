



The authority of Osun State Polytechnic on Thursday, November 29, 2017 expelled 14 students from the school for protesting against the school registration deadline date.



The school management accused the students of involving themselves in disruption of peace on Campus on Monday, 27th of November 2017 and organized, participated in the violent protest.





When reacting to the incident, Ogunrinade Olaoluwa, popularly know as Comrade Dudu said

"We didn’t face any disciplinary committee, they just conclude that we protested against the increments and newly introduced fee, a struggle that was led in collation of all HND 1 class governors”





He also made it known that Out of 15 departmental governors, 13 was suspended alongside him and the Students’ Union leaders in NANS, JCC vows to make sure that the expelled students get back to the campus by making using of the 3C’s formula of Aluta.