Osun State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, issued a warrant of arrest against son of late senior advocate of Nigeria, Bola Ige, Muyiwa Ige who is the former Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Muyiwa Ige over the alleged land matter at Ilobu area of the state.





Though details of the circumstances, culminating in the warrant of arrest against Muyiwa, were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, Nigerian It was reliably gathered that his alleged failure to appear before the legislature after being summoned compelled the House of Assembly to issue the arrest warrant.





The Majority leader of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye, signed the warrant of arrest issued against Muyiwa Ige.





When contacted on phone over the development, the ex-Commissioner said he was not aware of any summon, directing him to appear before the Osun State House of Assembly, contending that he did not receive any letter from the legislature summoning him to appear before the lawmakers on any issue.





He stated, “I have been receiving all kinds of funny phone calls and I am sure that’s why you are calling me. I am so astounded that I don’t know what to say.





“Nobody even invited me. I don’t even know what it is about. What if I am even out of the country. Let’s even assume that I was invited and I did not even get the invitation and somebody was there, they could have picked up the phone and say they are expecting you here. How far is Lagos from Osogbo?





“The next action is his name is Ige, let’s put it out there. I was in Osogbo until 7.00 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday). I don’t even know anything for now, but I will call you back. It is ridiculous. Let me find out and I will call you back.”







