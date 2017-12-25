Osinbajo Visits Petrol Stations In Lagos, Sells Fuel (Photos)

Published:

VP Osibanjo Dispensing Fuel At A Petro; Station In Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday made a surprise visit to two petrol stations on the Lekki-Ajah Expressway in Lagos state. Osinbajo, who was accompanied by the minister of state for petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, helped out to dispense petrol to some motorists.





According to NAN, the vice president discussed with the owners of the stations and consoled some Nigerians in the queue. First, he stopped at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged with citizens and staff of the station. Thereafter, he made a similar stop at Heyden Petroleum by Victoria Garden City.





He was able to lift the spirit of people who had already been stressed after waiting for hours to buy petrol. And there were selfie moments by kids and some motorists waiting to buy fuel.





NAN

















