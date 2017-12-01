Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, December 01, 2017 / comment : 0


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late vice-president Alex Ekwueme in Abuja. Ekwueme died in November after a brief illness.



According to Osinbajo, the late elder statesman "stood out as someone who stood for greater Nigeria.”He said: “For someone who had no arms, had nothing, he was just a leader who stood out when everyone else seemed to be afraid of speaking up.



"I think that was one of the most poignant memories because really, we owe a duty to our society to continue to empower ourselves and empower all others to ensure that it is better.”

