» » » Osinbajo Makes Surprise Visit To Ikenne Market In Ogun State
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: December 11, 2017 / comment : 0




Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, made a surprise stop at Ikenne Market which is to be reconstructed soon after attending Revd Adebajo's 75th Birthday event. There he interacts with the people of the community and the market, Ogun State. He was accompanied by Mr Babatunde Irukera, Executive Sec. Consumer Protection Council, CPC

