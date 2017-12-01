Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 12, 2017 / comment : 0


President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Paris, France, for the One Planet Summit. At least 50 other world leaders are expected at the summit. The Nigerian leader arrived in the French capital on Monday evening after departing the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, earlier yesterday.


He was accompanied by governor Bindo Jibrilla of Adamawa state; his colleague in Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment also accompanied the president to Paris.


The world leaders at the summit are expected to make presentations based on the four sub-themes: Scaling-up Finance for Climate Action; Greening Finance for Sustainable Business; Accelerating Local and Regional Climate Action; and Strengthening Policies for Ecological and Inclusive Transition.

