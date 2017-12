Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, says President Muhammadu Buhari has no value for lives, as Nigerians take to Twitter to narrate their gory tales with Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).







He took to his official handle to berate the president for keeping mute over the development.









Omokri said it was wrong for Buhari to condemn the auctioning of migrants in Libya while SARS of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) are treating Nigerians like goats.