Olympic Gold Medalist Chioma Ajunwa Promoted To ACP, Kayode Egbetokun Becomes DCP

Nigeria's first female Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police .





Before her promotion she was the Deputy commandant Police Training School Ikeja.She is seen being decorated by Lagos State Commissioner of Police Imohinmi and former Commandant of Police Training School Kayode Egbetokun who has also has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police .





Mbaise,Imo State born Chioma in 1996 in Atlanta ,USA won Nigeria's first individual Olympic gold medal in High Jump ,a feat not attained by any other Nigerian since then.





DCP Kayode Egbetokun is a serving Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nigeria. Born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, he enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.





He had his initial Cadet training in the Nigeria Police Academy, and has attended many other courses within and outside the Police Force. He has worked in several Police commands and formations across the country and held command positions at various times in his career spanning 26 years.



As a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1999, he was appointed the Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Lagos State. In that capacity, he coordinated the security of the entire state while reporting to the governor. He has served as the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin, Benin City, Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja, Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command Head Quarters, Ikeja, Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Command and Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Command among several others.



DCP Kayode Egbetokun is not only a Police officer and a Mathematician. He graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, with Bachelor of Science degree (BSC) in Mathematics in June 1987 and lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the Police Force.



His other academic qualifications include MSC Engineering Analysis, also from the University of Lagos, Akoka, 1996, PGD in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, 2000, and an MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo, 2004.



Those that know him attest to the fact that he is a seasoned disciplined and incorruptible officer,firmly committed to discharging his duties with vigour, honour and integrity. Indeed, more men and women with Kayode Egbetokun’s sterling academic record should be lured into the Police Force for a revamp of its sometimes uncomplimentary image.



The current SARS’s example is a case in point. Egbetokun believes in strong Police institution, as an indispensable tool for safety and sustainable economic growth in the country. A dedicated Police officer and fine leader of men and women, Egbetokun is married with children.



He is currently the Deputy Commandant,Nigeria Police College ,Ikeja Lagos

