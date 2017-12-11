Senior Advocate of Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba has said, President Muhammadu Buhari does not understand the nature of how to run a government. Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Agbakoba called on the president to disengage his entire ministers over what he believes is incompetence.









"Government’s work is misunderstood even by the President. He doesn’t understand the nature of how to run a government,” Agbakoba, who expressed sadness over governance in the country, said. He listed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and that of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi, as examples of round pegs in square holes.









"He [Buhari] needs to sack his entire cabinet because they have failed,” the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) said. Further more, the lawyer berated some governors for performing below par in his reckoning. One of such governors is that of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode.









"Governor Ambode of Lagos State says that he runs either the third or fifth largest economy in Africa, but you are all in Lagos. This is a broken city, it is a completely broken city and in the index of the harshest cities to live in the world, Lagos is third from the last,” Agbakoba said.









He did not leave out the governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, and his colleague in Rivers, Nyesom Wike. "Okorocha is erecting statues of all kinds of people when Imo state owes pensioners.“Wike is using Rivers state money to buy SUVs for members of the National Assembly.”