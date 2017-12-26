Ogun State Police Arrest Suspected Ritual Killer With Dead Baby

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a suspected ritual killer, Ajiboye Olusola, with the corpse of a baby. Olusola was reportedly apprehended on Friday, December 22, 2017, at the Sapade Motor Park by some commuters who were uncomfortable with an offensive odour coming from a polythene bag which the suspect carried.





Olusola, who was said to have boarded a vehicle heading for Lagos, became a guest of the police after the commuters alerted policemen from the Isara division, who found the baby's corpse in the bag. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said when the 42 year old was queried on how he came by the corpse, he claimed that he was taking it to Lagos for burial.





Oyeyemi noted that the suspect did not provide any convincing explanation to the cops. He said, "The suspect was arrested at Sapade Motor Park when he was about boarding a vehicle with the corpse, which was wrapped in a polythene bag. The odour coming out of the bag aroused the suspicion of people at the motor park, and they quickly alerted the police.





"Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Isara division, CSP Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested. Upon searching his bag, the corpse of a dead baby was found. "On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa, Kwara State, and heading for Lagos, where he intended to bury the baby. Not satisfied with the claim, he was taken to the Isara division for further investigation".





Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran.





