Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has set up a 22-member committee for the burial of Nigeria’s first Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme. According to the governor, the committee which is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, is constituted to complement the other set up by the Federal Government.





The inauguration of the committee took place on Friday and began with a minute’s silence in honour of the late elder statesman at the governor’s lodge in Amawbia. Obiano asked members of the committee to ensure that they plan a befitting burial for the former vice president.





He also directed them to work as a sub-committee to the one set up by the Federal Government and also chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. "This is a very important committee being set up to plan and, of course, give a befitting burial to our elder statesman that died, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekewueme.



