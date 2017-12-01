The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed plans to construct the largest auto spare-parts market in Nigeria in the state capital, as part of ongoing efforts to grow the state’s economy. The governor disclosed this during a meeting with executives of the Auto Spare Parts Dealers Association (ASPAC) at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.





According to Obaseki, “the state government has acquired a 200-hectare land in a choice location in the state capital for siting of the largest auto spare-parts market in Nigeria.” He thanked the ASPAC for supporting his administration during the last election, adding that they would get the needed support to go about their businesses in a conducive environment, especially given the fact that the state is a gateway to different parts of the country.





The governor said, “the state government will develop the 200-hectare land and provide necessary infrastructure to enhance trading activities, which is expected to grow the state’s economy.”He added that the architectural design for the market will be ready next month and the dealers from ASPAC will be invited to make their input, to enable the government commence construction of the market.





He assured the dealers that contract for the construction of the road leading to the New Auto Spare Parts market at Evgbareke has been signed, and promised improved security in the market.



