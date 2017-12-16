Obasanjo Bags PhD In Christian Theology

Published:

Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday bagged a PhD in Christian Theology from the National Open University (NOUN). It was gathered that he was awarded the degree by the Department of Religious Studies, Faculty of Arts of the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN), Abeokuta Study Centre, Ogun state.





His thesis was captioned: “Resolving the Unfinished Agenda in Liberation Theology: Leadership, Poverty and Underdevelopment in North Eastern Nigeria.”





The Ogun State born had NOU 146058901 as his matriculation number. According to Dr. Samaila Mande, who chaired the panel during the defense of his thesis, the school is happy that Obasanjo is one of the pioneer students to bag PhD in Christian Theology.





Also, he commended him for his diligence and “intellectual rigours” in producing the thesis. He added that the school will celebrate the feat during their convocation later on.

