Sheriff who lost in the Supreme Court on his bid to remain as the National Chairman of the Party is of the opinion that certain ppwerful individuals in the Party has hijacked it in order to foster a particular Presidential candidate on it.

Hear him

“Wike and Secondus are working to give the party ticket in 2019 to a man in APC, a man that is not even bold enough to leave the APC and join us. He was in the PDP before. He was a founding father of the PDP.

“I don’t have to mention him.

Secondus himself told me that he and Wike always meet this man to strategise plans on 2019. I told him that it is wrong. If the man is bold enough, let him come and join us now.

“They accused me of working for the APC. How? I have never played games like that.

I had formed a party and was the BOT Chairman. I was a presidential candidate, three-time senator, Minority Leader. Makarfi worked for the APC in 2015, Ben Obi was Atiku’s Vice Presidential Candidate, and Secondus and Wike are meeting an APC man regularly on how the party will be sold to him.

“Wike is full of arrogance and impunity. He is too small to pocket PDP. I will not allow him. There are people who can carry the flag within the party. PDP will not be sold.”

