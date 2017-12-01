



The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has disclosed that the current fuel scarcity was caused by a cabal in the downstream sector.









In a statement released on Wednesday by its President Igwe Achese, the group said that tanker drivers were not on strike. "NUPENG is not responsible for the present shortage of petroleum products being experienced nationwide,” he said.









"Our members in the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of NUPENG are working and lifting products to the nooks and crannies of the country.” He blamed the leaders for not adhering to NUPENG’s calls for the urgent need to rehabilitate the nation’s four refineries.