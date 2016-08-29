Actress Caroline Danjuma, took to her IG page to call out her colleagues that failed to show up for a protest that took place in Lagos yesterday against the current slave trade happening in Libya.



According to Caroline, it is not enough to post photos and condemn the act on IG, celebrities should also make an effort to take action such as engaging in protests like this to condemn the despicable act.







"So highly disappointed .. you are the voice of the masses .. those of you here in Lagos couldn’t spare 15 min of your time.. posting one or two pictures because you want followers .. if you can’t fight for the masses then stop seeking for their attention ... you only shout when you need them but when they need you , you keep mute .. SHAME. I hope the masses will wise up to really know who cares and invest their energy on themselves .. celebrities take the first step and fight for the masses .. oops I forgot the sun is too hot it will burn your skin" she wrote.