NNPC Must Give Details Of Who Approved Fuel Subsidy Payment – Senate

The Senate on Friday said the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation must explain who gave approval for fuel subsidy payment. Recall the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Maikanti Baru had on Friday revealed that the Federal Government is subsidizing the product.







This has not gone well with the Senators who vowed to invite stakeholders in the oil sector to tell them who approved the payment of subsidy for the petrol. Chairman, Committee on Petroleum Resources (downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa said that, "At our slated investigative public hearing on the sector next week Thursday, NNPC and other stakeholders should be prepared to explain to Nigerians who approved the subsidy for them and who appropriated it?







"There is complacency in the sector and sharp practices that must be stopped. They want to take us back to subsidy regime that has never been beneficial to ordinary Nigerians across the country. "We cannot go back to such scam called regime which robbed the country N10 trillion between 2006 and 2016.”

