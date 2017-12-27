NNPC, DPR Uncover Illegal Fuel Reservoirs In Abuja

Published:

A combined team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and security agents have uncovered illegal reservoirs of fuel in Abuja. Speaking at the site of the mini depot, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said it was saddening to make such discovery in the city centre when less than 500 meters away, motorists were on endless queues.





It was learnt that, on Sunday, hundreds of jerrycans, 200-liter drums, and 500 liter tanks were uncovered in a sting operation by the team in the city centre. According to him, the perpetrators have caused untold pain and hardship on Nigerians during a crucial season as Christmas. The Abuja Zonal Controller of DPR, Mohammed Abba, told newsmen that the department has arrested 20 people in connection with those who sell in jerrycans in Zone One alone and their facilities.





He added that the suspects would be handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) because the DPR has no capabilities to prosecute. Aminu Abdullahi, Assistant Commandant-General Operations, NSCDC, confirmed receiving the 20 persons.





