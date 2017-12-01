The Nigeria Police Force has refuted allegations that some officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS have become unprofessional in their conducts. Nigerians using the harshtag, #EndSARS, are calling for the disbandment of SARS after many accounts of torture and extortion of innocent citizens by many SARS officials.

Reacting to the call for the ban of SARS, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, in an interview with The Cable said SARS has lived up to its function which is to fight robbery in states and that those that are complaining against the operations of the officers might just be armed robbers.

According to him, the police treats every complaint leveled against police officers seriously. "We do not take any infraction or violation of human right of any Nigerian likely. You know that so many police officers have been dismissed and even charged to court. So, Nigerians should not give in to insinuations from people that just come to the social media and start spreading falsehood.





Such people spreading such information may likely be armed robbers themselves. There is laid down rules for police procedures and any police officer that go beyond boundary to do something outrageous which is against the law is apprehended" he said





Speaking further he said "As we speak, SARS is doing fantastically well across the country in reducing incidents of robbery to the barest minimum. they are doing very, very well. There has not been any specific violation of human rights against any SARS personnel.





So anybody that is spreading such a rumour is not doing the nation any good. SARS has no excesses and when there is any, we do investigate. The call for SARS to be scrapped should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Anybody calling for their proscription is not doing the nation any good and such people should be suspected as having something to hide.”