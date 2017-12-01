



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria was built and shaped by youths who were determined to build a united nation. He made this known while speaking at the 2017 National Youth Convention of the Lord Prayer Fellowship.





Osinbajo, who was represented by the Chaplain of the Vill Chapel, Sheyi Malomo, advised Nigeria youths to take their destinies in their hands by taking up leadership roles through innovative ideas.





He said: “People like Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, who led the civil war, were in their 30s when they succeeded in making Nigeria one country. "There is this popular saying that youths are leaders of tomorrow but I would like you to know that the tomorrow we are talking of is now.







"This is because the youths are leading in the world now, both in ideas and innovations and that is why we have the Facebook developer, Mark Zuckerberg, who is in his 30s. "One of the things that you need to do as youths is to start to take responsibilities and rise up with commitment to God.”







The vice president also charged youths to be committed to the nation’s course in terms of political participation, adding that youth population constituted the highest voting population in Nigeria.