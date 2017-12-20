A soldier identified as Samaila Gabriel, recently shot himself dead in Yobe state. The deceased with service number 09NA/63/2867 was said to have taken his life out of frustration.
According to report, one of Gabriel’s colleagues said he got frustrated as a result of the refusal of the authorities to transfer him out of the north-east since he was posted there three years ago. Some of the soldiers on the battlefront have not been allowed to visit their loved ones in years, while many have been killed by insurgents.
Gabriel’s corpse has reportedly been deposited at the Sani Abacha hospital in Damaturu, the state capital. The army is yet to make a statement on the issue. The tragic incident comes less than a month after a staff sergeant identified as Silas Ninyo killed one K. Mani, his superior, and injured four people in the Chibok local government area of Borno state.
No comments