A soldier identified as Samaila Gabriel, recently shot himself dead in Yobe state. The deceased with service number 09NA/63/2867 was said to have taken his life out of frustration.





According to report, one of Gabriel’s colleagues said he got frustrated as a result of the refusal of the authorities to transfer him out of the north-east since he was posted there three years ago. Some of the soldiers on the battlefront have not been allowed to visit their loved ones in years, while many have been killed by insurgents.





