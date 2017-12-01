



A Nigerian man has appealed to the Ebonyi state government and relevant agencies to assist him in bringing his family back to the country, after he was deported from India over traveling documents.









According to Mr. Onu from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, he said his wife and three kids are stranded in India following his arrest and deportation back to Nigeria in May 2017.









The troubled husband had gone on a medical visa which required that he returns to Nigeria, before applying for a permanent visa but failed to do the needful. Narrating his ordeal, he told The Nation: "I have been living in India for the past six years, I travelled with my family in December 2011 and on May 15th, I was arrested by Indian Immigration Police over expired visa, from there to deportation camp where I spent over a month before I was deported to Nigeria”, he said.











Following his deportation, Mr. Onu revealed that his family has been evicted from their apartment over unpaid bills, and they are currently staying inside an open church.“My family are staying in an open church, even to raise money for their air tickets is an uphill task for me. I ve been reaching out to the government and Nigerian High Commission in India. Right now, I am appealing to Ebonyi State government because am from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area and well-meaning Nigerians to help me rescue my family”.











The deportee stated that it will cost ($4000) four thousand dollars to bring his wife and three kids from New Delhi India to Akanu Ibiam International Airport.“Each ticket from New Delhi to Enugu is about three hundred and twelve thousand multiplied by four is about One point two million Naira but I have been able to raise about two hundred thousand Naira by myself, am only appealing to Federal and Ebonyi State governments as well as well meaning Nigerians to assist. I don’t really need the cash, if tickets are bought from any travelling Agency, I will send it to them.











"I run a restaurant in New Delhi, CJ African Restaurant as well as Medical Tourism Management Business to help those on medical trip with necessary logistics”. In the interview, Mr. Onu also made an appeal to the Federal government to also, help stranded Nigerians held in deportation camps in Asian countries such as India and Malaysia.











According to him, about one thousand five hundred Nigerians are being held in the deportation camp in India. He also alleged that the Indian Government is very hostile to Nigerians, and most times those with valid papers get arrested until their papers are verified.

The father of three told the Nation, that so many Nigerians in the camp have spent over one year without hope of returning back to Nigeria over flight money.











"Yes there were over one thousand five hundred Nigerians, because in my room I think we were about sixty-something and they have over twenty-one rooms, there are places for Pakistanis and Afghanistans, I think I saw one Polish and an Australian, but the population of Nigerians is twenty to one of other Nationals”