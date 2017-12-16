Nigerian Lost 300 Doctors To Foreign Countries In 2016 - NMA President Reveals

Published:

The National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mike Ogirima, has revealed that three hundred Nigerian doctors left the country in 2016. Dr. Ogirima noted that more doctors have joined the migration train this year, having been trained by the federal government at the advantage of foreign countries.





Ogirima made this revelation at the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Lagos.“Nigeria is using her resources to train doctors and professionals at the advantage of foreign countries. What are those things attracting these professionals outside? Can we duplicate those things here?” Ogirima asked.





The NMA president said the responsibility to check the migration lies with the government, the people and professionals to provide good working environment. Ogirima said, “The government should provide adequate remuneration.We are not saying we should pay so much, but pay them for the job they are doing as at when due.





"We, on our part as professionals should look inward to change our attitude to patients. We should make patients as the Centre focus of why we are called doctors.”

Share This