» » Nigerian Breweries Commissions Classrooms And Facilities In Imo State
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 11, 2017 / comment : 0

Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor Imo State; Prof. Anthony Anwukah, Honourable Minister of State for Education and Kufre Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser Nigerian Breweries Plc at the commissioning and handing over of a block of classrooms equipped with furniture, library and toilet facilities to Egbuoma Secondary School in Imo State by the Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, recently.


Nigerian Breweries recently commissions classrooms and facilities in Imo State. below are pictures of the new block of classrooms and facilities donated  by Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund.

Kufre Ekanem (right), Corporate Affairs Adviser NB Plc handing over keys to a block of classrooms, library and toilet facilities built and equipped by Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for Egbuoma Secondary School in Imo State to Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor of Imo State (left) to the admiration of Prof. Anthony Anwukah (middle), Honourable Minister of State for Education.

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
