Kufre Ekanem (right), Corporate Affairs Adviser NB Plc handing over keys to a block of classrooms, library and toilet facilities built and equipped by Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for Egbuoma Secondary School in Imo State to Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor of Imo State (left) to the admiration of Prof. Anthony Anwukah (middle), Honourable Minister of State for Education.