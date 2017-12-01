|Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Governor Imo State; Prof. Anthony Anwukah, Honourable Minister of State for Education and Kufre Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser Nigerian Breweries Plc at the commissioning and handing over of a block of classrooms equipped with furniture, library and toilet facilities to Egbuoma Secondary School in Imo State by the Nigerian Breweries - Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, recently.
Nigerian Breweries recently commissions classrooms and facilities in Imo State. below are pictures of the new block of classrooms and facilities donated by Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund.
No comments