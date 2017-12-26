Nigeria Will Stop Importing Fuel By 2019 :Femi Adeshina

Published:

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that Nigeria will stop importation and exportation of petroleum products by 2019. Adesina made this known while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.





He said that importation and exportation of fuel has a high effect on the lingering fuel crisis because the country does not produce the product locally and the refineries do not work, which makes room for little hitches in the inflow.





Adesina explained that the Minister of State For Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has drawn a timetable leading to 2019, noting that part of the plan is that Nigeria will stop importing but exporting.





Concerning the unemployment rate in the country, Adesina said that as the economy starts to settle gradually jobs that were lost will be regained.

Share This