Nigeria Will Collapse In 2019, Buhari Will Be It's Last President - MASSOB

Published:

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) says President Muhammadu Buhari is the last Nigerian president. According to the group, the country will not exist beyond 2019.





MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu said this on Monday, adding that Biafra agitators are working for referendum in 2019. He alleged that the current fuel scarcity in the country is meant to punish Christians and especially Igbos travelling home. "The governance styles and policies, including the ethno religious sentiments of President Buhari led federal government is the worst in the fragile history of Nigeria.” Madu noted.





"MASSOB is truly comfortable with the present system because it justifies and eulogises our self-determination struggle for Biafra actualisation and restoration. MASSOB also disagrees with President Buhari that Nigeria has survived. Nigeria can never survive the heat of Biafra as long the people of Biafra and Christians are being oppressed and religiously stigmatised.”





Furthermore, he said: “We also wish to remind President Buhari that he still remains the last president of united Nigeria because Nigeria will certainly collapse in 2019.“In 2018, as politicians are planning and warming up for the 2019 general elections, the coalition of Biafra agitators will be executing the Biafra referendum programmes, even leading agitators of restructuring of Nigeria state will add more value.”

Share This