Plans are in place to revive Nigeria’s refineries and return them to a fully functional condition by 2019, the country’s minister of state for petroleum has revealed.
Ibe Kachikwu, speaking after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Meeting, said the federal government was also targeting three refineries, to produce at least 450 barrels per day.
In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Kachikwu also said government had no plans to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting because President Muhammadu Buhari is attending a summit in Paris, France.
