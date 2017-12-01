Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Nigeria To Revive Three Refineries By 2019
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 14, 2017 / comment : 0


Plans are in place to revive Nigeria’s refineries and return them to a fully functional condition by 2019, the country’s minister of state for petroleum has revealed.


Ibe Kachikwu, speaking after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Meeting, said the federal government was also targeting three refineries, to produce at least 450 barrels per day.


In a chat with newsmen in Abuja, Kachikwu also said government had no plans to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting because President Muhammadu Buhari is attending a summit in Paris, France.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú