Nigeria Customs Generate N1tn Revenue in 2017

The Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday recorded its highest revenue collection ever with a total generated revenue of N1.01tn in the 2017 fiscal year. The Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, said this during a media briefing held at the Customs headquarters in Abuja. Attah, who described the revenue performance as spectacular, noted that the N1.01tn was collected with about five working days to the end of the 2017 fiscal year.He said the revenue collection for this year is N241.68bn higher than the target of N770.57bn set for the 2017 year. The actual revenue, according to him, is above the N898.67bn collected in 2016.He said the agency recorded the revenue collection despite the economic recession experienced earlier in the year with the low volume of imports which was caused by restrictions placed on 41 items from accessing the foreign exchange.