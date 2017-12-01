Prof. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, has said that more children will be protected against typhoid fever with its new funding of the typhoid conjugate vaccines. Okonjo Iweala, who shared her personal experience while making the announcement in Vientiane, Laos, said her son almost died from the disease while growing up.







According to her ,“Typhoid fever imposes a dramatic burden on children in the poorest nations affecting countries, communities and families. "This disease has long been eliminated from most industrialised nations, but it is still a serious threat in developing countries where the vast majority of deaths occur.





"I lost my cousin and nearly lost my son because of typhoid. This vaccine will be a lifesaver for millions of children, especially those living without access to clean water or sanitation.”The Chief Executive Officer, Gavi, Dr Seth Berkley, said drug-resistant typhoid cases had increased and spread across Asia and Africa , posing a serious threat to public health.







Berkeley said, "This vaccine is safe, effective and can provide lasting protection. The growing spread of drug resistant strains of typhoid is a major threat, not just to individuals but also to our efforts to control the disease. And this requires us to prioritise prevention strategies.



