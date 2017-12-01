Burutai

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports making rounds on in the media that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, was wounded by the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush. The Army in a statement made available to CKN News on Saturday said Buratai was not involved in such encounter with the terrorists







Spokesperson of the Army, Brig Gen Sani Usman stated that there was no recent reported ambush against troops anywhere let alone in the North East. The statement read: "The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an online publication circulating mostly on the Social Media that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has been wounded in an alleged ambush by Boko Haram terrorists at an unnamed location in the North East while on his way to pay troops courtesy.







"This is not true. The Chief of Army Staff has not been involved in any ambush. In any case, there was no any recently reported ambush against any of our troops anywhere let alone in the North East.“The public should disregard the ambush story as it is fake. Nothing has happened to the Chief of Army Staff, he is hale and hearty and conducting his official duties diligently.







"The gallant troops are currently dealing decisive blows on the Boko Haram Terrorists in the Lake Chad area. Over 60 of the terrorists have either been captured or neutralised in the last 3 days.“The Nigerian Army is also closing up with the political Boko Haram terrorists and their collaborators.





