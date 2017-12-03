



A man who killed his 27-year-old girlfriend has handed himself over at the local police station in Cape Town, South Africa.







Unathi Sabsana was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend in the presence of family members at New Crossroads in Gugulethu on November 27, two days after the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign was launched.







The 27-year-old suspect had been on the run after the murder‚ according to Western Cape police. The police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa says the alleged shooter handed himself over this weekend, knowing he would eventually get caught.









"The suspect handed himself over¡to Gugulethu police on Satu rdaywhen he realised that the

policewere in hot pursuit," He will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder. "Detectives are expected to oppose bail. The suspect was wanted on a series of other crimes‚” police said.









Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has since visited Sabsana’s family to offer his condolences.