A yet to be identified man committed suicide at the Lagos state Magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos state yesterday due to a N40, 000 debt he has not been able to settle. He was arrested by the police after his creditor laid a complaint at the police station. He had been in prison for six months because he failed to pay up the money. Yesterday, he was arraigned in court. The young man who was apparently fed up with life, jumped to his death after his case was heard. Sad! Twitter user @O-Nife shared the sad story. See his tweets below;