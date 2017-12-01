Femi Falana

Femi Falana (SAN) has stated that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has failed in his desperate bid to justify the recall of ex-Pension boss, Abdulrahseed Maina.





The human rights lawyer was reacting to the allegation made by Malami, that a Lagos-based lawyer bought a property recovered from the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform boss. He mocked Malami over his inability to produce any evidence that Maina handed over any single property to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Speaking with Punch, Malami said: “Malami claimed that the same property worth N1bn was recovered from the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform headed by Mr. Maina and handed over to the EFCC, which sold it to a Lagos-based lawyer.





"Even though he did not mention my name , I knew that Mr. Malami was out to scandalise me. I thought that the Attorney General would have been more creative in his desperate bid to justify his defence of the fugitive from the law.





"So the same property that was seized from Alamiesiegha and sold to me by the EFCC has now metamorphosed to the one seized by the panel headed by Maina and sold to me by the same EFCC. So I came out to challenge Mr . Malami to substantiate his groundless allegation.





"But Mr. Malami has not been able to justify the monstrous allegation. Can you believe that Mr . Malami took an oath of office and swore by the Holy Quran to do what is right to all manner of people according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill- will. Has the fellow done that which is right to me without ill-will?





"However, I pity Mr. Malami for exposing himself to such gargantuan ridicule in his rabid bid to destroy me. I watched his appearance at the public hearing conducted by the House of Representatives on Channels Television and I pitied him.



