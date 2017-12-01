



Head of Nigeria’s Civil Service Winifred Oyo–Ita has insisted that she did not play any role in the reinstatement of wanted ex-chairman of the Pension Task Force Team Abdulrasheed Maina.





Oyo-Ita said this at a public hearing on the case by an House of Representatives adhoc committee. She said the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, did not write directly to her office.







The head of service said Malami only communicated with the office of the Federal Civil Service Commission concerning the reinstatement. She said,“There was no posting instruction for Mr Maina to report to the Ministry of Interior from the office of the Head of Service,” she said.







Meanwhile, Malami has also insisted that he had no hand in the reinstatement of Maina. "The purported letter dated February 21, 2017 made available by the committee couldn’t have genuinely emanated from the Attorney General,” he said.