



King of comedy in Nigeria Alibaba has berated the large crowd that turned out to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to Kano. The public figure took to his Instagram page to condemn the rousing welcome the President received.









He stated that if 80% of the people who welcomed Buhari were gainfully employed, they would not be on the streets. His words:“If 80% of these people were gainfully employed they will not be on the road welcoming Buhari. And it’s not about PMB.









"Because these are backlogs of unemployed and unemployable citizens for over 20 years and counting. These are the types that will cast votes for you for an exchange of a 5kg bag of rice. "Why? Because they are down to their last hope, I tell many people.











"A citizen who gets good primary education will be triggered to get secondary education. At worst they will do better at Vocational schools. But once there is no foundational education, as basic as A is for Apple and 1+1=2 and all elementary teachings, the brain is locked out of the growth process; because that basic education is what all other things are built on.











"Look at the pictures, you see popularity, I see thousands who can be used by anyone who has plans that will not benefit this country. Let’s begin to educate the child. The educated child will understand policies.“The educated child will become a good citizen. The educated child will grow up to contribute to Nigerian economy. What do I know Sef? Shebi I am just a comedian?”