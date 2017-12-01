The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has revealed that some Nigerians in Libya are refusing to come back to the country. He made this known to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.



The minister said the federal government was currently in talks with officials of Nigeria’s Charge D’Affairs in Libya to repatriate more Nigerians. Onyeama said, "The Federal government currently in talks with officials of Nigeria’s Charge D’Affairs in Libya to ascertain the number of Nigerians held up in Libya detention centres so as to expedite action in bringing them back home.



"The charge d’affaires officials have said a number of Nigerians, not all of them, do not want to come back home.“Certainly, it has to be only those that want to come back home.”Nigerians and other migrants from sub-saharan countries were reportedly among those being allegedly traded for $400 to merchants.



