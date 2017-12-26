Magu Has Not Been Removed As Chairman...EFCC

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission hereby warns purveyors of fake news concerning the Commission to think of a more profitable venture.This warning is coming on the heels of purported change of guards at the Commission.Fake news carriers have been awash with the replacement of the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of EFCC.The news which was neither verified nor confirmed by relevant sources made the social media platforms of the harbingers of such fake news.For the avoidance of any doubt, Ibrahim Mustapha Magu remains the acting Chairman of the EFCC... Source: EFCC