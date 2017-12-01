



According to NBC, a number of work orders at the White House show it is overrun with cockroaches and mice, which have taken up residence in the situation room as well as a mess hall in the basement of the West Wing.





Mouse traps were also set outside Vice President Mike Pence’s outer office along with the ground floor of the West Wing.





The report continues to say, In addition to dealing with the pressures of the job, Chief of Staff John Kelly has to contend with a colony of ants living in his office.





The Oval Office bathroom was also in need of a new toilet seat, with directions that it be installed “after hours.”