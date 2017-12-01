Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar says the extraordinary courage of late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired him politically. Atiku said this on Friday in a tribute marking the 20th memorial anniversary of the late politician whom he also described as democracy martyr





The Waziri Adamawa described Yar’Adua as a fearless politician who was not ready to compromise his principles at the expense of the cause he was fighting. He said that, although Yar’Adua was a military man, his passion for democracy was amazing and his organisational and mobilisation skills was spectacular.



