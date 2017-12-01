Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar says the extraordinary courage of late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua inspired him politically. Atiku said this on Friday in a tribute marking the 20th memorial anniversary of the late politician whom he also described as democracy martyr
The Waziri Adamawa described Yar’Adua as a fearless politician who was not ready to compromise his principles at the expense of the cause he was fighting. He said that, although Yar’Adua was a military man, his passion for democracy was amazing and his organisational and mobilisation skills was spectacular.
Atiku noted that Yar’Adua’s patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence was one of the remarkable virtues that attracted him to the Katsina General. According to Atiku, the late pllitician was not a timid democrat who abandoned his beliefs because of fear or opportunistic reasons for political survival.
