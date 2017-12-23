Lagos Police Commissioner Joins In Rescuing Accident Victims On 3rd Mainland Bridge (See Pictures)

Published:

Today the 23rd day of December, 2017, at about 11: 00am, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Cp Edgal Imohimi who was on observation patrol across the state, stumbled on an accident scene on the 3rd Mainland bridge, inward Oworosoki, Lagos.The Cp immediately initiated and supervised the rescue efforts with a handful of policemen who cordoned off the scene, to enable the Lagos state government Response Unit (LRU) Ambulatory Services to give First Aid and evacuate badly injured victims to the hospital.The accident which involved a Toyota Hiace commuter bus and an Articulated vehicle a.k.a Trailer occured when the driver of the bus lost control of the automobile as a result of brake failure.The Cp wishes to use this medium to warn all road users especially the two motor unions, (NURTW & RETEAN) to ensure their members obey all traffic laws particularly this yuletide season and also ensure their tyres and brakes are in top shape always.