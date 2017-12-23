Lagos Police Commissioner Joins In Rescuing Accident Victims On 3rd Mainland Bridge (See Pictures)
Published: December 23, 2017
Today the 23rd day of December, 2017, at about 11: 00am, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Cp Edgal Imohimi who was on observation patrol across the state, stumbled on an accident scene on the 3rd Mainland bridge, inward Oworosoki, Lagos.
The accident which involved a Toyota Hiace commuter bus and an Articulated vehicle a.k.a Trailer occured when the driver of the bus lost control of the automobile as a result of brake failure.
