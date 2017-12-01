



The Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led Lagos state government has opened a Whatsapp platform to enable residents lodge complaints about bad roads in their area.



The online platform is run by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation. The message going round on the existence of the platform says:



"You can now lodge complaints about bad roads in your area to the government. simply take pictures, caption it and send to



* Lagos State Public Works Corporation* on WhatsApp – 07088881841



"No calls, WhatsApp Only.”