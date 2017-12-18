Lagos CP Orders Prosecution Of Man Who Attempted To Commit Suicide At Lagos Lagoon

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP. Edgal Imohimi has ordered the prosecution of one Mr. Folarin Odukoya, a staff of China Construction Company of Nigeria Limited (CCCN), for attempted suicide. The said Folarin Odukoya would have taken his own life at about 2200 hours of Sunday 17/12/2017 if not for the vigilance of one Police Sergeant Bankole Adekoya of 23PMF who observed the man critically and reasoned that he was up to something sinister and thus informed the Ebute Ero Divisional Police Officer, SP Sina Olunlade who arrived the scene with local divers. The felon on sighting the police team, jumped into the lagoon near the Ebute Ero Jetty. The divers went after him, rescued and handed him over to the police. The CP who had earlier charged all police officers in Lagos to be on the look out for suicidal men and women and to question anybody seen loitering around the bridges, river banks, swamps and lagoons with a view to ascertain their mission around the water bodies, commended Sgt. Bankole for his vigilance.