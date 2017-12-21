A Nigerian Senator representing Ekiti State, Sylvester Ayodele Arise, who was kidnapped last Sunday, has been freed by his abductors. He was released on Friday at an undisclosed location in Ijumu local government area of Kogi State and left to find his way.





He eventually arrived his hometown of Oye Ekiti about 4pm. Arise and his driver were released after payment of N20 million ransom by his family, Daily Sun reports. The APC chieftain was reported by a very close and reliable source to have been abducted on his way to Abuja from Akure on Sunday night.



