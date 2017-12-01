



Former Minister of Sports Damishi Sango, who was kidnapped on Thursday, has been released. Sango, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state, was set free along with his son; a chieftain of the party Emmanuel Mangnin, a driver and one other person on Sunday.









They were kidnapped on Wednesday evening in Jere, along Abuja road in Kaduna state, while on their way to attend the PDP National Convention. The party’s spokesperson in the state, John Akans, said Sango and the others were set free on Sunday evening. Akans said they are in a private residence in Abuja.