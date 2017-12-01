Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Kidnapped Ex Minister, Son Set Free
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 11, 2017 / comment : 0


Former Minister of Sports Damishi Sango, who was kidnapped on Thursday, has been released. Sango, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state, was set free along with his son; a chieftain of the party Emmanuel Mangnin, a driver and one other person on Sunday.



They were kidnapped on Wednesday evening in Jere, along Abuja road in Kaduna state, while on their way to attend the PDP National Convention. The party’s spokesperson in the state, John Akans, said Sango and the others were set free on Sunday evening. Akans said they are in a private residence in Abuja.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú