



Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court has tendered his resignation letter to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday.





Justice Ademola had earlier fixed today (Thursday) to deliver judgment in a terrorism charge the Federal Government entered against alleged Boko Haram members.







Earlier in the year, he was discharged and acquitted by an FCT high court on charges of money laundering and abuse of office. Justice Ademola was among eight superior court judges that were arrested after a“sting operation" by the Department of State Service conducted in October last year.





Justice Ademola, his wife and Joe Agi, a senior lawyer subsequently faced trial on allegations of bribery and illegal possession of firearms. After his release, Justice Ademola was subsequently recalled by the National Judicial Council (NJC) after which he resumed sitting on June 7. He did not give reasons for his retirement.