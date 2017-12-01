Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, December 01, 2017 / comment : 0


Senate President Bukola Saraki says former President Goodluck Jonathan was never desperate for power. He spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book titled “On a Platter of Gold” written by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Saraki,“a country produces the kind of leadership it gets". He said that irrespective of what people say about the former president, he was never desperate for power.

"I think it is us Nigerians, that produce the kind of leaders we get; no matter what you say about Jonathan, I don’t think he was someone who was desperate for power,” he said.


Saraki also said Jonathan was not ready for leadership and he only became the president due to "misfortune or fortune”He called on Nigerians to stop playing the blame game and do what is right.

